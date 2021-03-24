Performances

The Gloomy Side of Sinatra in The Manchurian Candidate

By Christina Newland

Features

Mar 24, 2021

The Gloomy Side of Sinatra in <em>The Manchurian Candidate</em>
Share

By the time The Manchurian Candidate was released in 1962, Frank Sinatra had been on American screens and in American hearts for nearly two decades. His bobby-soxers had been displaced by Elvis fans, who had been displaced by Beatles die-hards; Sinatra was twice deposed, and his bearing suggested that he knew it. In the film, he looks wan and tired, middle-aged now, no longer in possession of the boyish, apple-cheeked visage he had in Anchors Aweigh or On the Town, those postwar musicals for MGM. He was forty-seven, and it had been nearly a decade since his Oscar-winning turn as the doomed, lovable Maggio in From Here to Eternity, which had established him as an actor of serious dramatic weight, not just a moonlighting musical star, during a time when major success in both fields was rare for one performer. 

For the first drastic sign that something is severely out of place in the mind of Sinatra’s character in The Manchurian Candidate, ex-GI Bennett Marco, look no further than the opening fifteen minutes of the film: his sweat-drenched evenings, full of recurring nightmares, reveal his torment. It’s 1952, and the official story is that Marco and his unit in Korea were saved by the heroic efforts of their commander, Raymond Shaw (Laurence Harvey). Shaw, on Marco’s recommendation, was chosen for a Congressional Medal of Honor as a result. But the actual ordeal is something else entirely; Sinatra scratches and mutters in his sleep, reliving the truth of the incident, haunted in his waking hours by the feeling that something isn’t right.

In his nightmare, the camera does a wild circular pan around what initially seems to be a dull garden party full of middle-aged ladies, attending a lecture on proper planting skills. The soldiers sit slouched and smoking, eyes glazed over with boredom. But as Frankenheimer’s camera spins, the environment transforms into a politburo-style room where a brainwashing conspiracy is taking place, surrounded by Chinese and Soviet officials with not a fussy matron in sight. Suddenly those glazed eyes aren’t incidental, and the POWs are shown to be a part of a sinister scheme. To demonstrate the efficacy of a brilliant new method of mind control, Raymond is made to murder two of his men at will in front of everyone present. He completes the job, emotionless and wiped of all memory, and is thus selected to become a domestic assassin for a malign cabal of Communist forces.

Ultimately, it falls to Captain Marco to bear witness to the brunt of the horror that The Manchurian Candidate contains. Raymond, robbed of free will and made to commit state-sanctioned murder, is programmed in a way that precludes him from reacting naturally to his circumstances; we watch his story unfold through the eyes of Marco, who shares our trepidation as he unearths layers of political subterfuge and violent antidemocratic action. It’s not an enviable task for an actor to be in such a reactive role, but Sinatra manages to bring something compellingly vulnerable to it. He had a taste for playing troubled, uncertain men, even in his lighthearted fare; whatever cynicism he had was soft rather than rough around its edges. 

In real life, Sinatra’s sensitivity was well-documented, and not always in a flattering way. But on-screen, under the direction of artists like Frankenheimer and Otto Preminger (who directed him in The Man with the Golden Arm), petty tantrums, depressive episodes, and bouts of bullying were corralled into cocksure insolence or wounded neuroses, something that Sinatra could always imbue with depth.

As Marco, who is drawn increasingly into the web of conspiracy around him, Sinatra embodies the human wreckage that emerges from paranoia. Of course, paranoia was a condition building up through the American midcentury like fizz in a shaken bottle, finally bursting to the surface. The nation was convulsed by McCarthyist witch hunts and right-wing power plays and terror of Soviet armageddon raining from the sky. Sinatra evokes the mood of the era with his stammers and stares, trembling so violently that he drops his cigarette in his drink. At times, it’s excruciating to watch. And further dimensions come from another place; in a film that could not be any more the antithesis of a musical, Sinatra is still himself. He often played musicians in films, and when he played military men they often had finer, more thoughtful dimensions. It couldn’t be otherwise: all those velvety torch songs and their miasma of despair hang around him like a dubious mantle, giving those skinny shoulders a slight droop even when he’s in the role of an upright military man.

Sinatra said himself that he felt all his time spent singing had lent itself to acting, and that for a long while he’d been acting without realizing it. If that’s true, the reverse is too: even when he doesn’t sing a note, those lonely songs undergird his identity with raw vulnerability, a sort of ineffable romance. And then there’s the matter of his line delivery, also musical in its nature; he could change whole moments with a slight exhalation or, as From Here to Eternity producer Buddy Adler put it, drop in a word or two that “makes the line actually bounce.” In The Manchurian Candidate, it happens more than once. There’s that old Hoboken intonation, sliding out when Captain Marco is angry and poking a finger at the TV, the word “broads” coming out of his mouth with a spongy extra vowel in it, like “broawds.”

In the film’s final scene, there’s a last, tight close-up on Sinatra’s careworn face. He only has one word left to utter: a vexed exclamation of “hell,” repeated twice—one syllable to express a world of hopelessly complex machinations and paralyzing helplessness. The first “hell” is as reactive and angry as a sneeze, and then, slower, a second one comes, with anguished finality. Sinatra turns his back on the camera and on us, and the end credits roll.

With such reflexive musicality, it’s not surprising that many assume Sinatra approached his roles with relative ease, or that his film roles were casual for him. Frankenheimer, like other directors Sinatra had worked with, claimed he was always better on his first take, no matter how many he did. Several of his most memorable scenes in The Manchurian Candidate were done this way, including one that Frankenheimer believed was acted so perfectly it could not be bettered—in spite of Sinatra’s face being slightly out of focus for the duration. This only adds to the impression that he was somehow simply an “instinctive” actor, but this was not entirely true. Although he never had a dramatic coach and was broadly dismissive of the Method, Sinatra was a careful student, spending his first days on the MGM lots hanging around the set and watching veterans like Spencer Tracy at work. He obsessively memorized not only his lines but entire chunks of his scripts, professing a belief that if two actors were actually speaking to and listening to one another in a scene, familiarity with the dialogue allowed them to respond more authentically. He was dedicated to the craft, pushed both by genuine artistic ambition and competitive egotism, which saw him paired with some of the finest actors of his generation, Marlon Brando and Montgomery Clift among them.

Sinatra’s own volatility on-screen, here and in his other films, is a curious thing. In spite of career ups and downs, he had remained the Voice, Ol’ Blue Eyes, and the Chairman of the Board to the world at large. And yet, even when he was by every metric a winner, he maintained the crumpled demeanor of the loser. Whatever material he pulled out of himself, be it for a desperate junkie in The Man with the Golden Arm or a tormented Korean War vet with a cortex full of nightmares in The Manchurian Candidate, he was unafraid to be seen in a less-than-shining light. If anything, Sinatra’s propensity for playing down-and-out makes him more intriguing as a screen persona, more attractive for seeming to feel some inexplicable void. If Frank Sinatra can still be ill at ease and lonely, for reasons that are innate and difficult to decipher, can’t any of us?

RELATED FILMS
The Manchurian Candidate
The Manchurian Candidate
John Frankenheimer

This dislocated, brooding feeling that Sinatra so often conveyed is best encapsulated in The Manchurian Candidate not during any pivotal narrative point, but by an encounter between Sinatra and Janet Leigh. Marco, traveling on a long-distance train in pursuit of the truth about his dark suspicions, meets a love interest in the form of Rosie. He fiddles with his cigarettes, driven to distraction; a pert Leigh watches him surreptitiously as he fails to light another, repeatedly, a classic moment of gestural significance, or at least of cigarette acting. Captain Marco is perspiring at an alarming rate, making Leigh’s refrigerated blondeness look all the neater, and her attention hardly seems to be helping his nerves. He jumps to his feet like a frightened rabbit, knocking over his side-table in haste and not stopping to right it as he steps between train cars for a gasp of fresh air. There, he leans against the door, for all the world looking as though he wishes he were under the train rather than on it.

Marco’s mind is imploding with the possibility he has been forcibly implanted with a false memory by a foreign government, and he can’t figure out if he is simply going insane. Leigh approaches, untroubled by his demeanor, and finally offers him a successfully lit cigarette. His eyes are distant, and he almost refuses to look at her. It’s all the more dramatic because this is Frank Sinatra, the dreamboat crooner, underplaying it. He is not paying attention to—in fact, can’t even seem to look at—this beautiful woman. His indifference makes flirtation impossible; he doesn’t even politely acknowledge Rosie’s ice-breaking jokes.

The genius of the Manchurian project, in the eyes of its creators, is that it removes what one of the Communist conspirators refers to as “uniquely American symptoms: guilt and fear.” But for Sinatra’s Marco, these specters will remain ever-present, never returning entirely to the shadows. The knowledge he carries comes with crushing weight, with loss of faith in the grand American project. There were few men better poised to embody that sea change better than Sinatra, the face and the voice of a generation. Once he was so heavily associated with good cheer and blue eyes and wooing nonchalance. But here he has the energy and the courage to turn his Captain Marco into something he never wanted to seem in real life: a fragile ruin of a man, unable to return to what he once was.

RELATED ARTICLE
The Manchurian Candidate: Dread Center
By Howard Hampton

Christina Newland is the lead film critic at the i paper and a journalist on film, pop culture, and boxing at VICE, Sight & Sound, BBC, MUBI, Empire, and others. Her first book, an edited anthology called She Found It at the Movies: Women Writers on Sex, Desire and Cinema, was published in March 2020. She tweets at christinalefou.

More: Features

Life Meets Art in Uptight, Ruby Dee’s Groundbreaking Collaboration with Jules Dassin
Life Meets Art in Uptight, Ruby Dee’s Groundbreaking Collaboration with Jules Dassin

A rare example of a bold political film released by a major American studio, this portrait of the struggle for Black liberation embodied the great actor’s mission to fuse art with activism.

By Ina Archer

On Film / Features Mar 25, 2021
The Sequel to Her Dreams: Hiroshi Teshigahara and Kobo Abe’s Ako

Deep Dives

The Sequel to Her Dreams: Hiroshi Teshigahara and Kobo Abe’s Ako

Few films have captured the recklessness and melancholy of youth more vividly than this underappreciated short film, made the same year as Teshigahara’s widely acknowledged masterpiece, Woman in the Dunes.

By Carlos Valladares

On Film / Features Mar 12, 2021
Michael Small, Film Music’s Prince of Paranoia
Michael Small, Film Music’s Prince of Paranoia

During the 1970s, an incredibly fertile decade for unorthodox approaches to film scoring, the composer of The Parallax View and Klute came into prominence with an out-of-the-box sound that captured the dread of the era.

By Tim Greiving

On Film / Features Mar 10, 2021
Looking at Cicely Tyson
Looking at Cicely Tyson

Part of a generation of Black artists who believed their vocations were tied to the pride and struggle of their community, the late acting legend lived by her mission to “mirror the times and propel them forward.”

By Danielle A. Jackson

On Film / Features Mar 8, 2021

0 Items

You have no items in your shopping cart

View Cart Check Out
Close Menu

Search Criterion.com

For streaming, search the  Criterion Channel