Long Live the Microcinema

A screening at the Spectacle Theater in Brooklyn, New York

About a decade ago, I went to see Welcome, or No Trespassing at Spectacle. It’s still the only time I’ve known anyone to project the movie, a 1964 satire of Soviet summer camps that was the debut feature of Elem Klimov (Come and See). Walking into the compact space in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, I remember there being only two or three other people among the cluster of seats, and I thought I spotted a sink just behind the screen, but really, the room was immediately recognizable as a cinema. A delightful time was had by all, and in the coming years, looking at Spectacle’s listings would be a reliable tonic—its programming included a Can soundtrack series, a “Spectober” double feature of Japanese ghost stories, assorted cinemas of transgression and Slavic deep dives, and directors I hadn’t seen featured at length lately, such as Peter Watkins and Kim Ki-young.

I remembered the Klimov screening while recently paging through my movie log as if it was a photo album, full of distant memories. Missing out on multiplexes is one thing, but the daily schedule of a microcinema like Spectacle Theater is an especially poignant casualty of the pandemic, which has made impossible my usual happy-go-lucky New York cinema-hopping. Though the term “microcinema” has been applied since the 1990s to describe local DIY spaces or series curated with an idiosyncratic mix of programming (whether little- or well-known movies), the word has always had too clinical a ring for such spaces and their cozy, communal, handmade, human feel. Seeing a movie at Spectacle or at the nonfiction-focused Union Docs has felt, in the best way, like crowding into someone’s living room to watch something together. Likewise, I owe a special experience to yet another such space, the adventurous Light Industry, for including me in a reading of an unfilmed Pasolini screenplay, staged among its mix of contemporary art, experimental film, outré fiction, and documentary. But what do these human spaces do when there aren’t any people?

Like other theatrical exhibition spaces, many microcinemas—which exist across the world, supported by engaged local audiences—have not been able to hold physical screenings. But they have been better positioned than larger venues for navigating the upheaval of the pandemic shutdowns through a variety of means: streaming, special projects such as publications, and drive-in screenings. What’s more, the rubric of microcinemas need not always require a single physical location, though usually there’s some kind of settled home or two. Financially, it’s helped that they’re more flexible, less beholden to the strictures and budgetary scale expected of traditional institutions, and, sometimes, inherently transitory. These endeavors grow and flourish on the margins and between the cracks.

Certainly for Spectacle, which occupies a former bodega storefront, there remains, as ever, wiggle room in tough times. “We are kind of saved by our own precarity,” Steve Macfarlane, part of Spectacle’s self-described collective and a frequent programmer, said. Donations are currently the main source of funding for the theater, which benefits considerably from operating as a corps of forty-odd volunteers at all levels and from a far-sighted rental arrangement. Last year marked the theater’s tenth anniversary and, like others with birthdays during the pandemic, they celebrated online. Streaming on Spectacle’s own custom site, the sprawling series “EVERY MOVIE IN THE HISTORY OF THE WORLD (PART ONE)” comes billed as “consolidating 3,600+ nights of lost and forgotten radical repertory and contemporary cinema into a digestible (but not-too-digestible) streaming program.”

A street view of the Spectacle Theater

The “lost and forgotten” tagline dates back to Spectacle’s founding and expresses the joys of shared discovery and cultural preservation, without a canonically oriented imperative to ordain and signal prestige. “Most of us intimately involved weren’t coming from or connected to traditional film institutions,” said Jon Dieringer, who programmed at Spectacle for several years and runs the website Screen Slate, while working as an archivist at Electronic Arts Intermix (a nonprofit organization begun in 1971 that preserves and distributes media art). Beyond cinema, Dieringer connects Spectacle to a DIY culture of defunct music venues such as Monster Island Basement and 285 Kent. That tracks with the theater’s brand of night-to-night eclecticism; when I asked the collective’s volunteer bookkeeper Chelsey Swilik for her favorite Spectacle programs, she responded with Alyce Wittenstein (1980s underground science fiction), Piotr Szulkin (Polish auteur of Cold War cold sweats), and Living Stars (a 2014 Argentine documentary of people dancing at home).

While Spectacle channels its past programming into streaming, other microcinemas plot their own paths through the pandemic. The Luminal Theater was just about to launch an event in its Fresh Black Film series when the initial shutdown of theatrical exhibition happened in March. Founded as a pop-up space in 2015, the Luminal has branched out from its origins in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, to present Black cinema–related events in other locales, including Atlanta and Columbia, South Carolina. “What we always intended 2020 to be was a return to our core, specifically highlighting the work of filmmakers who are very local and don’t really get wide national attention,” said Curtis Caesar John, executive director of the Luminal Theater. During the pandemic, their programming has featured a drive-in series in Columbia, which has shown The Last Dragon, The Preacher’s Wife, and The Wiz. “Obviously, drive-ins aren’t as ‘together’ as in a movie theater, but it’s funny, at our last edition, someone said someone [else] was laughing too loud in the car next to him!” said John, by way of underlining the energy possible in reinvigorating a storied form of exhibition. Other Luminal initiatives have occurred online such as a twentieth-anniversary screening of Brooklyn-born filmmaker Jerry LaMothe’s romantic drama Amour Infinity and an entry in their BLK DOCS nonfiction series, Back to Natural, a documentary about hair, politics, and race (with a Q&A hosted by the Belcourt Theatre & Nashville Scene’s Living Room Film Club).

“The pandemic has helped me realize how our model of cultural organizing allows us to be resistant to a lot of the larger forces that are bringing some other cultural organizations down,” said the Luminal’s senior programmer, Jacqui Brown, who started there as a volunteer after attending pop-up screenings. “I argue that our drive-ins are basically an extension of a cinema garden party. We’re doing a lot of the same things.” The Luminal’s varied programming has included early work by Ephraim Asili (whose feature film The Inheritance premiered last fall to critical acclaim) and, under the pandemic, has pressed ahead with Bertrand Bonello’s Zombi Child online via a longtime collaboration with the Brooklyn Academy of Music, and, in partnership with Maysles Cinema, the archival program Instant Ancestry. “We are breaking that elemental assumption that your grandmother who lives in central Brooklyn can’t get a three-channel installation, because she can,” Brown said of their ongoing efforts to bring exhibition to communities that might not have attended other venues. Among the alternative cinema spaces John and Brown cited in terms of fostering cultural missions were ImageNation, New Negress Film Society, and mama.film, a Wichita-originated arts organization that describes its work as comprising “a village—at the crossroads of art & advocacy—where storytellers, changemakers and nurturers come together to champion women of all kinds and our allies.”

Audience members at a Cinema Block Party organized by the Luminal Theater

Maintaining public exhibitions is not part of the pandemic program for all organizations, which can embrace multiple options during the unanticipated downtime. Ordinarily, Chicago Film Society primarily screens Hollywood deep cuts and favorites on film as well as international work, with notably sharp program notes. Far from being a period of hibernation, the theatrical hiatus has allowed work on numerous endeavors: preservation projects, a zine, inspection of their film collection, and the launch of a 16 mm projector loan program (supplied with “mystery” reels).

“One of the reasons we started in 2010 was the big transition to digital cinema and DCP in commercial theaters. We really wanted to preserve, as much as possible, films being shown on film,” said Julian Antos, Chicago Film Society’s executive director, who works full-time as technical director of the Music Box Theatre. Instead of falling in with brutal industrial transition, these founders doubled down on their enthusiasm for cinema and film culture. Chicago Film Society quietly stands out among many theatrical institutions for its dedication not just to projecting film but to the curatorial work of resurfacing titles that have not screened in up to a decade or more. The September 2019 calendar featured William Wyler’s Counsellor at Law (1933) and American Graffiti variation Drive-In (1976), as well as Bresson’s The Devil, Probably (1977)—all on 35 mm, plus shorts. Among its international selections: their last public screening in March was Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives on the (under-heralded) tenth anniversary of its historic win of the Palme d’Or. That same fall: Jazz and the LA Rebellion, Sidney Lumet’s Daniel (1983), and a home-movie day.

These lineups rank with today’s finest in repertory cinemas and are freed from a reliance on landing hit series or rotating classics. Curious audiences have followed: like other exhibition spaces across the land, instead of holding down a single space (and bearing that financial burden), the programs shift between a “residency” at Northeastern Illinois University, a regular berth at the 700-seat Music Box, and assorted other venues. Grant-driven and drawing on a solid donor base, Chicago Film Society seems contentedly poised to work through the pandemic.

In some ways Chicago Film Society’s approach harkens back to earlier generations of film clubs and (per the name) societies. Antos cites the account of Amos Vogel’s innovations in Scott MacDonald’s Cinema 16 book as an early inspiration. “ ‘Film society’ makes the most sense, both the spirit and in terms of what we actually do,” said Antos, queried on the “microcinema” moniker. Vogel’s Cinema 16 began in the heady postwar period when a growing universe of films was not being served by theaters focused on Hollywood product. Vogel (who later cofounded the New York Film Festival) in turn was originally inspired by a program of films organized by Maya Deren at the Provincetown Playhouse in Greenwich Village. It’s a formative chapter in a history of alternative exhibition that deserves separate and devoted studies for the myriad independent efforts to show and see cinema across multiple eras.

A view from the projection booth at a Chicago Film Society screening of Little Murders

The constraints of the current moment have necessitated more metaphorical, dispersed gatherings in the form of “virtual cinema” (VOD as branded by art-house theaters and theatrical distributors). That’s currently the only available option for the ordinarily itinerant Acropolis Cinema in Los Angeles. Since its founding four years ago, Acropolis has brought in significant contemporary titles and filmmakers for their West Coast premieres, filling in a valuable niche for the region (shared in some ways by Los Angeles Filmforum). That has included, in the past, showcasing selections from the Locarno Film Festival, acting as a kind of pipeline of cutting-edge cinema to the West Coast. Acropolis programming has continued online but expanded beyond exclusive premieres to include titles such as Martin Eden and Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets. It’s an example of another vital purpose for some microcinemas, spotlighting important work for audiences that might not otherwise have the opportunity.

The practice of virtual cinema can drop a microcinema into the competitive ecosystem of new theatrical releases. “My only real beef with the arrangement is certain cinemas (mainly in New York) still demanding exclusive first-week runs,” said Jordan Cronk, the critic and programmer who founded and runs Acropolis, explaining that after booking a film, his Los Angeles microcinema could have to wait one week for a Manhattan venue to finish their run first. Nonetheless, virtual cinema has been a valuable way for Acropolis to continue its mission—outsized in impact given its modest scale—while waiting for theatrical exhibition to be permissible and safe again.

The limitations imposed by the pandemic do not always apply in other countries where circumstances and policy decisions have allowed cinemas to reopen. Again, I wouldn’t claim here to address the full number and extent of microcinemas in the United States, much less across the globe. But a sampling of missions might span the Filmhuis Cavia in Amsterdam; Los Otros in Manila, Philippines; the Sudanese Film Club (spotlighted in last year’s festival documentary Talking About Trees); and the Red de Microcines network of community exhibition spaces across Peru. In China, the well-established Caochangdi Workstation/Living Dance Studio has held screenings and work-in-progress workshops, accompanied by food from filmmaker-founder Wu Wenguang. (Sensory Ethnography Lab filmmaker J. P. Sniadecki wrote about the Workstation for his doctoral thesis.) Such a microcinema arises under politically adverse conditions that make independent film exhibition (and distribution and creation) a challenge. The Workstation (founded in 2005 a decade after the studio) has trained people in recording oral history as part of its original mission—an ever-vital function in a country where history and especially the cultures of minorities have been placed at risk by government action.  

The far-flung sprawl of such sites has inspired Nang, a magazine dedicated to Asian cinema, to undertake an interactive website showcasing selected independent cinema spaces across Asia. “I was hoping by creating this space [online] that independent cinemas in different locales could find each other,” said the project’s leader, Aiko Masubuchi, former head of Japan Society’s film program in New York and continuing freelancer in the field. The site is still in research stages (slated for completion in 2021) but would serve to recognize cultural work that might not receive the same attention otherwise. And in an area of exhibition where I kept hearing programmers’ fond recollections of their formative cinema loves—Anthology Film Archives, or Seattle’s Grand Illusion Theater, or the Nightingale in Chicago—a directory of some sort would be another way to connect like-minded people across generations. Masubuchi singles out a particular subset of exhibition spots in thinking about how film culture spreads and cross-pollinates.

“Spaces that have been started by filmmakers have been fascinating because they have visions about what might be lacking in their own locales. They have gone to other places and brought back ideas,” she said. For example, Jakarta’s Kinosaurus is run by filmmaker Edwin (a veteran of the festival circuit) and his producer Meiske Taurisia, founder of distribution network Colectif. After five years of screenings and workshops, Kinosaurus has used the pandemic pause to relocate from a beloved bookstore to a multipurpose arts space. Partly inspired by Japan’s mini-theaters (which blur the line between conventional art-house theater and the activity of microcinemas), the venue shows new and recent features and shorts by Indonesian filmmakers; “Kino Classics” such as Sjumandjaja’s 1974 drama Atheis, about a Muslim in the early 1940s facing a crisis of faith; and assorted international choices, from a memorial screening of Agnès Varda’s Jacquot de Nantes to (why not) Logan Lucky.

To the rolls of filmmaker-led spaces could be added Anand Patwardhan’s Vikalp @ Prithvi—which moved online in full force for the pandemic, with thirty-plus programs so far, amid an increasingly volatile political climate—and Craig Baldwin’s Other Cinema in San Francisco, the city that’s home to Canyon Cinema and a historically pioneering site for microcinemas. A few years ago, the London collective A Nos Amours, cofounded by Joanna Hogg and Adam Roberts, mounted a comprehensive Chantal Akerman retrospective, complete with a book (which was recently dubbed a “monument” by Cineaste). It was a significant accomplishment for a microcinema, bringing attention to rarities and involving the attendance of Akerman herself; later, comparable retrospectives took place in the U.S. in her memory. More than once when watching Hogg’s superb films, I’ve thought of the way Akerman framed her compositions, and so it’s a retrospective that keeps coming back to mind. A Nos Amours (which took its name from its first screening, Maurice Pialat’s 1974 film) isn’t currently holding screenings but last year published Roberts’s reflective LAMENTATION: IN THE STUART CROFT ARCHIVE.

The word “lamentation” sticks in my head: though I began this essay with a memory that feels from another era, I don’t think we are at the point of mourning microcinemas. Simply writing about these spaces and the people behind them put the wind back in my sails after months of cultural deprivation for lack of moviegoing. Sure, “it’s not the same” might be our refrain for quite a while, but these activities during the pandemic are a vital sign of life in and of themselves. And with the bar for creating a microcinema—even if that just means a screening series with plenty of ideas and gusto but no fixed abode—lower than what’s required for a full-fledged commercial theater, they hold the potential for being the first bloom of renewed communal moviegoing, the shoots that come up after a long drought and rain. Commercial industrial spaces such as multiplexes may lurch into gear or grind to a halt again. But as a fellow repertory enthusiast, Nick Pinkerton, memorably put it recently, “If it’s me and your nan projecting 16 mm, cinema is alive.”

Nicolas Rapold is a writer and editor. He worked as editor-in-chief of Film Comment (both web and print) at Film at Lincoln Center, where he hosted the Film Comment Podcast, curated Film Comment Selects, and was a member of the magazine’s editorial team since 2005. He currently hosts the podcast The Last Thing I Saw and contributes to the New York Times as well as other publications.

