The Valedictory Anthem That Takes Us Inside Inside Llewyn Davis

The apartment uptown belongs to an affably pretentious older couple, Mitch and Lillian Gorfein, whose orange tabby is both a talisman and an essential engine of the plot. The Gorfeins are benefactors to Llewyn: they shower him with praise, let him crash on their couch, welcome him to dinner with their Columbia University peers. It’s during one of these collegial repasts that we hear the second iteration of “Fare Thee Well.” The Gorfeins—proud of their association with a Greenwich Village folkie (and seeking to defuse some awkwardness around the table)—urge Llewyn to play a song. After some protest, he grudgingly accepts Mitch’s Silvertone guitar. “Alright,” he sighs, starting into “Fare Thee Well,” whose opening couplet (“If I had wings like Noah’s dove / I’d fly up the river to the one I love”) inspired the title of If We Had Wings. The Gorfeins are instantly moved—Lillian so much so that she begins to harmonize with Llewyn on the chorus, at which point he abruptly stops singing. “What are you doing?” he says.

“It’s Mike’s part,” she answers helplessly.

“I know what it is. Don’t do that,” Llewyn retorts. A good beat. Then: “Ah, you know what? This is bullshit,” he says, his agitation rising like the steam from Lillian’s moussaka. “I’m sorry, this is . . . I don’t do this, OK? I do this for a living. It’s not a, it’s not a . . . fucking parlor game.”

Llewyn’s insecurities and resentments are only intensified by his unprocessed grief over Timlin, who may have been more than a musical partner. And as his tirade reaches a boiling point—“I’m a fucking professional! And you know what, fuck Mike’s part!”—we’re meant to absorb the blow like the Gorfeins do, as a sputtering form of violence.

The pivoting tension between art and commerce, much like the balance between “amateur” and “professional,” was a feature of the Greenwich Village folk scene in the early 1960s. Naturally it courses throughout Inside Llewyn Davis. A few scenes before his dinner meltdown, Llewyn has an argument along this grid with Jean Berkey (Carey Mulligan), who is pregnant with a child who may or may not be his, and who diagnoses his problem as a fatalistic refusal to strive for a better situation. They’re sitting by the window at Caffé Reggio, and their conversation is interrupted by the sight of a familiar-looking tabby, which Llewyn pursues down MacDougal Street. Returning, cat in hand, he tries to pick back up the thread: “Where were we?”

“You were calling me a careerist,” Jean says flatly. “And I was calling you a loser.”

“Right,” he says. “Well, those are your categories.”

“No—those are your categories,” she fires back.

Llewyn does think in categories, and he measures his self-worth by some shifting calculus of realness. And whatever you think of the intriguing theory that “Llewyn is the cat,” it’s notable that his later outburst at the Gorfeins’ leads directly to a revelation about the orange tabby. Lillian, who has fled her dining room in tears, returns holding the animal as if it were contaminated. “Where’s its scrotum?!” she demands. “Llewyn, WHERE’S ITS SCROTUM!”